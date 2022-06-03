-$0.27 EPS Expected for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Cowen cut their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTLB traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. 29,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,636. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

