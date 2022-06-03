-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 23,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

