$0.15 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 242.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 345,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,864. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $441.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.