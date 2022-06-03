-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares during the period. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WINT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 87,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.