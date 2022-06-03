-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,816 shares of company stock valued at $848,351. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HCAT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,390. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.
About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
