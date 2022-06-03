-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,816 shares of company stock valued at $848,351. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,390. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.