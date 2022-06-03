$0.10 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on III shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $311.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

