-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Yext reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 1,520,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $75,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

