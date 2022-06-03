$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,785. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky acquired 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 285,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,041 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

