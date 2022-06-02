Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 63,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Zuora by 71.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

