ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $98,820.67 and $3.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

