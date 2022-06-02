Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.25. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

