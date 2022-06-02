ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of ZIM opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

