Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $507,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,016,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,631. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

