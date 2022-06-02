Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.12 and last traded at $91.73. Approximately 109,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,169,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.03.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

Get Zendesk alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 49.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 42.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.