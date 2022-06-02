Zeepin Achieves Market Cap of $131,771.71 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $131,771.71 and approximately $21,967.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,622.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,540.52 or 0.32031791 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00439539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

