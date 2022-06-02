Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Buy

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RRBI opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.76. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 32.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $26,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 361,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,535,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth $499,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.