Zacks Investment Research Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.17.

NYSE:FUL opened at $70.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

