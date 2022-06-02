Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Hold

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $598.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

