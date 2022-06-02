Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $1.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.42. The stock had a trading volume of 82,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,773. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.49. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,230,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.