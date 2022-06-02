Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,957. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $186,257,000 after acquiring an additional 336,290 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

