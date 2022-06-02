Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will announce $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.69.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $11.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $217.20 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

