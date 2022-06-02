Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.93. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

