Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $3.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the highest is $3.59. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $3.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $15.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

Shares of NSC traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average of $270.26. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

