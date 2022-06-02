Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. NewAge reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 40.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in NewAge in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 28.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewAge stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.35. 1,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,484. The company has a market cap of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.33. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

