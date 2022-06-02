Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.98. J&J Snack Foods posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

JJSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.57. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

