Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will post $12.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.29 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $10.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $47.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $54.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.89 billion to $59.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

NYSE:DE traded up $7.05 on Monday, hitting $359.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.82. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,900 shares of company stock worth $94,258,197 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 63.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

