Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. Comcast reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $5.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 548,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,667,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. Comcast has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

