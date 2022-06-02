Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.20). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $205,781. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after buying an additional 265,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,485,000 after buying an additional 237,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 108,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.