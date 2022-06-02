Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.17. Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.