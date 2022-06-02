Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $4.68 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.56 and the highest is $4.77. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $4.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.91 to $15.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

LOW traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

