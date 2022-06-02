Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $806.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $806.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.44 million and the lowest is $789.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $714.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

EEFT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,287. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

