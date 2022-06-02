Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.21. 2,694,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,560. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

