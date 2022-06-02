Zacks: Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Agiliti posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,370. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $219,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,947 shares of company stock worth $2,627,108 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.