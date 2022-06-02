Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) to report $531.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $475.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

USX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 295,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 million, a P/E ratio of -279.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,502.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 69,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.38. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,158,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,586.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 285,620 shares of company stock worth $879,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 281,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

