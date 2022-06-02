Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $2.92. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $4.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $18.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Argus reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.67.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $152.35 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

