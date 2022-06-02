Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of STT traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,169. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99. State Street has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

