Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. Omnicom Group reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

