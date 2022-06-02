Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSA. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

NYSE:MSA opened at $126.03 on Monday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 408.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

