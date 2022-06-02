Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.02. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTG. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of HRTG opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 526.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

