Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $177.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

