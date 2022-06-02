Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $728.24

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 728.24 ($9.21) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.35). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.99), with a volume of 1,643 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 730.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 769.83. The stock has a market cap of £461.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

