Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $728.24

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 728.24 ($9.21) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.35). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.99), with a volume of 1,643 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 730.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 769.83. The stock has a market cap of £461.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)
