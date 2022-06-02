Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.50) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

YCA opened at GBX 372.60 ($4.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £683.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.47. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 243 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 486.80 ($6.16).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

