yAxis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $252.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $34,319.52 and approximately $252.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.92 or 0.01501234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 992.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00463025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

