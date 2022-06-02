Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Update

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 12,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YSG opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Yatsen has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

