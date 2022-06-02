YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Shares Up 0.3%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)
