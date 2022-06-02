Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Sells C$173,000.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) Director Robert Weir sold 50,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$173,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,646 shares in the company, valued at C$1,105,975.16.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.93 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.23.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.41 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YGR shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

