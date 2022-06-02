Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.66

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.73 ($0.06). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,362,259 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.65.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.