Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

