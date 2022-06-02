Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $302.66 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $298.27 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $302.66 or 0.01008661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,387.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,301.62 or 0.40997723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00459836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,872% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,196,437 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

