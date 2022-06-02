Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $298.27 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $302.66 or 0.01008661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,387.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,301.62 or 0.40997723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00459836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,872% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,196,437 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

